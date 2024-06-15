Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Declines By 24.2%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Leila Alland purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,256.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,758 shares of company stock valued at $154,047. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.57 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

