Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Declines By 24.2%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEO
Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 281,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 121,969 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 371,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 185,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.57 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.