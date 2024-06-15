Short Interest in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Grows By 48.9%

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the May 15th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Able View Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABLV opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Able View Global has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Able View Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Able View Global stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Able View Global

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

