Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expands By 56.4%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,420,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 53,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,977 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 38,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1,291.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 199,897 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

