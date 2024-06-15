Short Interest in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Grows By 65.9%

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 204,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,688 shares of company stock worth $10,230,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Barclays PLC raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $241,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

