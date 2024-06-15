Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Declines By 17.1%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBKL opened at $9.73 on Friday. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1875 per share. This represents a $8.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 89.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Featured Stories

