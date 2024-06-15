Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 191.0%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 191.0% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Bluejay Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of BJDX opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.10).

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

