Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Grows By 153.8%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

