Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Rises By 136.5%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 136.5% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Castellum Stock Down 14.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN CTM opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Castellum has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

About Castellum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Castellum by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Castellum by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

