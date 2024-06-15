Short Interest in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW) Increases By 76.2%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRONW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:TRONW opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It intends to acquire businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

