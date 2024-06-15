Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Grows By 144.6%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Focus Graphite stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

