Short Interest in IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Increases By 129.4%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the May 15th total of 40,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $803,746.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,429,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,927.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the third quarter worth $3,029,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,785,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IO Biotech Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.46. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

