Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Expands By 41.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 98,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

