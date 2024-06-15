Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Expands By 41.3%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
