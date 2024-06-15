Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Declines By 16.1%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 308,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 12.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 56.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 250.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

