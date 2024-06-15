Short Interest in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Drops By 15.5%

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE NJR opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $657.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $669.64 million. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,403,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the first quarter worth $19,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,564,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,881,000 after acquiring an additional 373,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth $12,779,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 537,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

