Short Interest in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Rises By 23.5%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 319,900 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd.
Get Our Latest Report on Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel Trading Down 2.0 %
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%.
Olympic Steel Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.
