Short Interest in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Decreases By 15.9%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 682,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $8.46.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPAL shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

