Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 15.5%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,373,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 5,178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.
Power Co. of Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $30.30.
About Power Co. of Canada
