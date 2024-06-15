Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Declines By 15.5%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,373,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 5,178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

