Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Drops By 15.7%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,576.0 days.

Reliance Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.23 on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

