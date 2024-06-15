Short Interest in Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Drops By 15.7%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 1,135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,576.0 days.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $3.23 on Friday. Reliance Worldwide has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.
Reliance Worldwide Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Worldwide
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.