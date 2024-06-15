Short Interest in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Decreases By 15.3%

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $349,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $163,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $349,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,849.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,515 shares of company stock worth $750,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Rocky Brands by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $34.88 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $258.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.01 million.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

