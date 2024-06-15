Short Interest in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Decreases By 20.0%

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TenX Keane Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 27.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 530,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 114,402 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,827,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENK opened at $11.35 on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

