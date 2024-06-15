Short Interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Declines By 17.5%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Toro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TORO opened at $3.91 on Friday. Toro has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 259.21%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Toro

Toro Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toro stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro Corp. ( NASDAQ:TORO Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Toro as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Further Reading

