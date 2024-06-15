Short Interest in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) Declines By 17.5%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Toro Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TORO opened at $3.91 on Friday. Toro has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.
Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Toro had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 259.21%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.
Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.
