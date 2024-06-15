Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Increases By 63.5%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TRIB opened at $2.78 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

