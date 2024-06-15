Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Increases By 63.5%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRIB
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Biotech
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.