Short Interest in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Drops By 37.7%

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the May 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John H. Batten sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $107,574.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twin Disc

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Twin Disc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Twin Disc’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

