Short Interest in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Decreases By 18.1%

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 789,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

UFPI opened at $114.47 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $87.13 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.04.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $173,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 871.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 369,687 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $18,245,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.