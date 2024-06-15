Short Interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Increases By 53.5%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 291,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Webuy Global has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

