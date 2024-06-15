Short Interest in Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Increases By 53.5%

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the May 15th total of 291,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Webuy Global Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Webuy Global has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
About Webuy Global
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Webuy Global
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.