Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW) Drops By 32.7%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
XBP Europe Stock Performance
Shares of XBPEW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. XBP Europe has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.
XBP Europe Company Profile
