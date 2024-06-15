Short Interest in XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW) Drops By 32.7%

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBPEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

XBP Europe Stock Performance

Shares of XBPEW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. XBP Europe has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

XBP Europe Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries.

