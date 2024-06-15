Short Interest in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Declines By 15.5%

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE XYL opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day moving average is $124.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Xylem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 109,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 10,296.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

