Short Interest in Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ) Expands By 19.8%

Yunhong Green CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:YHGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Yunhong Green CTI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YHGJ opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.28. Yunhong Green CTI has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.09.
Yunhong Green CTI Company Profile
