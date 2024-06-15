Sidoti Csr Comments on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $198.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.45 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLDD. StockNews.com upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

GLDD opened at $8.78 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $588.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 142.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 143,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 84,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.