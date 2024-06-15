Sidoti Csr Comments on Vera Bradley, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.16 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $189.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 852,330 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 151,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.