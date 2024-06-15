Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SMPL. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $312.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.57 million. Research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,920.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

