Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.491 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Sinopharm Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Sinopharm Group stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. Sinopharm Group has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $16.31.
About Sinopharm Group
