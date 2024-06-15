Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (SHKLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 6.0544 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sinotruk (Hong Kong)’s previous dividend of $1.85.

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHKLY opened at $117.25 on Friday. Sinotruk has a 12 month low of $87.98 and a 12 month high of $140.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy-duty trucks (HDT), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDT), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks and Others, Engines, and Finance.

