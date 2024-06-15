Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI) Director Sells C$135,200.00 in Stock

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,200.00.

Keith Dean Spickelmier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 100,000 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,100.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Keith Dean Spickelmier sold 198,260 shares of Sintana Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$238,903.30.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

CVE:SEI opened at C$1.34 on Friday. Sintana Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.52 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

