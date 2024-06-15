Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Up 177.8% in May

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

