Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 7,107,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,539,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Specifically, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Sirius XM Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

