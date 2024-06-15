SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.25. SLR Investment shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 35,338 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

SLR Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. Analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 81,394 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

