Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Down 2% After Insider Selling

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $127.26 and last traded at $127.78. Approximately 2,262,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 6,439,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.33.

Specifically, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,277 shares of company stock worth $12,545,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

