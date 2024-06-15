SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto Purchases 30,715 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.46 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 478,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 362,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 905.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 779,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 702,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

