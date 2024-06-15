SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 32,350,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 49,077,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

