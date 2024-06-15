Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd Sells 2,480 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,606,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAH. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 630,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,841.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 285,999 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 705.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

