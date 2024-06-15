SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.62. 4,497,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 44,337,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Specifically, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,042.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,042.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,136 shares of company stock worth $1,941,091 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $29,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

