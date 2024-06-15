Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of SWN opened at $6.96 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

