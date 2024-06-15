SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.74

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 90833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,924,000.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

