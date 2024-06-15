SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 9,496 shares.The stock last traded at $119.13 and had previously closed at $119.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $629.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.17.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

