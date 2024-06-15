Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 15th total of 832,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on ANY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANY
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.
Sphere 3D Stock Performance
Sphere 3D stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.09.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sphere 3D will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Read More
