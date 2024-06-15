Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) EVP Steven P. Rasche Buys 4,500 Shares

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.26%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SR. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Institutional Trading of Spire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Spire by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

