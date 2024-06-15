SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,527,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after buying an additional 84,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $184.13 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. StockNews.com cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

