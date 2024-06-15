Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.55

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 28465 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $38,215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 73.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 91,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

