Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 273.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $79.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.